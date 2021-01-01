https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3033783Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital marketing presentation template psd with digital tablet screen mockupMorePremiumID : 3033783View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.03 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.03 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDigital marketing presentation template psd with digital tablet screen mockupMore