https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3033814Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital marketing business template psd social media post set in yellow themeMorePremiumID : 3033814View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 29.77 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDigital marketing business template psd social media post set in yellow themeMore