The Fifth Bauhaus Portfolio: German Artists (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034552

View CC0 License

The Fifth Bauhaus Portfolio: German Artists (1919) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

