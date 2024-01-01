https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDune Landscape with a Curving Bay (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034579View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 995 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2903 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4380 x 5280 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4380 x 5280 px | 300 dpi | 132.38 MBFree DownloadDune Landscape with a Curving Bay (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More