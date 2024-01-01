rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dune Landscape with a Curving Bay (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034579

View CC0 License

