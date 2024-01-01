rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034651
Catalogue of the exhibition of dresses from the needlework salon of Mrs. Eucken (1916) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034651

View CC0 License

