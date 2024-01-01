rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034701
Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909–1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909–1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
3034701

View CC0 License

Dance Hall Bellevue, obverse (1909–1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

