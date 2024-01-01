https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034703Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDie Irren III (1912–1923) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034703View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 826 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2010 x 1384 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2010 x 1384 px | 300 dpi | 15.97 MBFree DownloadDie Irren III (1912–1923) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More