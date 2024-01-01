https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034704Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034704View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 998 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2910 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4150 x 3450 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4150 x 3450 px | 300 dpi | 81.97 MBFree DownloadThree Bathers by Stones (1913) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More