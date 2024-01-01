https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034715Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVase of Flowers (1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034715View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 1390 x 1953 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1390 x 1953 px | 300 dpi | 15.57 MBFree DownloadVase of Flowers (1929) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More