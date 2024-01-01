https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034722Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLove scene (Liebesszene) (1908) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034722View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1088 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3174 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3833 x 4227 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3833 x 4227 px | 300 dpi | 92.75 MBFree DownloadLove scene (Liebesszene) (1908) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More