Labor workers illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward Penfield More Free Personal and Business use ID : 3034730 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Small JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2502 x 3089 px | 300 dpi TIFF 2502 x 3089 px | 300 dpi | 44.26 MB