https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034736
Exhibition of the artist's group Bridge at the Artsalon Fritz Gurlitt (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034736

View CC0 License

Exhibition of the artist's group Bridge at the Artsalon Fritz Gurlitt (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

