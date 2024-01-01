https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034742Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPerformer Bowing (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034742View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1041 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2950 x 3400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2950 x 3400 px | 300 dpi | 57.43 MBFree DownloadPerformer Bowing (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More