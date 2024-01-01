rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034762
Mountain Landscape (ca.1923&ndash;1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mountain Landscape (ca.1923–1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3034762

View CC0 License

Mountain Landscape (ca.1923–1926) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More