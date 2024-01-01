https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034768Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmoking Peasant print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880–1938). Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034768View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1182 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3190 x 3143 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3190 x 3143 px | 300 dpi | 57.41 MBFree DownloadSmoking Peasant print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880–1938). Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More