Wrestlers in a Circus (1909) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
3034781

CC0 License

Wrestlers in a Circus (1909) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

