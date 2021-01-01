https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034793Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHorseshoe social media template vector in hand drawn style with editable textMorePremiumID : 3034793View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.3 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontHorseshoe social media template vector in hand drawn style with editable textMore