https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034832Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage wanted presentation template vector with hand drawn elements in cowboy themeMorePremiumID : 3034832View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontVintage wanted presentation template vector with hand drawn elements in cowboy themeMore