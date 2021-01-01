https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034845Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCute horseshoe presentation template vector in cowboy themeMorePremiumID : 3034845View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 13.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontCute horseshoe presentation template vector in cowboy themeMore