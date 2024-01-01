https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated Woman in the Studio (1909) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3034888View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2629 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7016 x 9340 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7016 x 9340 px | 300 dpi | 375.01 MBFree DownloadSeated Woman in the Studio (1909) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More