https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in a carriage art print, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMorePremiumID : 3035018View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1180 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3442 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4929 x 4848 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4929 x 4848 px | 300 dpi | 136.77 MBWoman in a carriage art print, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore