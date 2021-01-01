https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035118Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract banner template psd with hello summer textMorePremiumID : 3035118View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAbstract banner template psd with hello summer textMore