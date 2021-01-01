https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035420Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Woman and man in swimsuit illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMorePremiumID : 3035420View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2657 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5547 x 7307 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5547 x 7307 px | 300 dpi | 231.97 MBVintage Woman and man in swimsuit illustration, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore