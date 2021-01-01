https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035435Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage business logo template psd with vintage dog illustration set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3035435View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 55.72 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontCantarell by Dave CrosslandDownload Cantarell fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontVintage business logo template psd with vintage dog illustration set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore