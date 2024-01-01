https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035917Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Poppies (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3035917View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2430 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3731 x 2590 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3731 x 2590 px | 300 dpi | 55.33 MBFree DownloadRed Poppies (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More