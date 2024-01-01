rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035952
Musician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Musician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3035952

View CC0 License

Musician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More