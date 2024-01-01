https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3035952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMusician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3035952View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2688 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6278 x 8173 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6278 x 8173 px | 300 dpi | 293.64 MBFree DownloadMusician (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More