https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
In Vaudeville: Acrobatic Male Dancer with Top Hat (1920) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The…
In Vaudeville: Acrobatic Male Dancer with Top Hat (1920) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3035993

View CC0 License

