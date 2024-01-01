rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036003
The Masque of the Red Death (ca.1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Masque of the Red Death (ca.1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036003

View CC0 License

The Masque of the Red Death (ca.1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More