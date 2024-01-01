https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarin (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3036031View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2826 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5495 x 4437 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5495 x 4437 px | 300 dpi | 139.55 MBFree DownloadMarin (1929) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More