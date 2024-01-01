rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036064
Machinery (1920) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Machinery (1920) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036064

View CC0 License

Machinery (1920) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More