https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaper craft leaf template vector in summer tone for social media adMorePremiumID : 3036203View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 19.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllPaper craft leaf template vector in summer tone for social media adMore