https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036687Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage woman riding a bicycle art print, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3036687View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 870 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2538 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2585 x 3565 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2585 x 3565 px | 300 dpi | 52.77 MBFree DownloadVintage woman riding a bicycle art print, remixed from artworks by Edward PenfieldMore