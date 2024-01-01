rawpixel
Small Daffodils (ca. 1914) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036690

View CC0 License

