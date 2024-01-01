rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036942
Shadow of life (1924) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Kurt Wolff. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Shadow of life (1924) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Kurt Wolff. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
3036942

View CC0 License

Shadow of life (1924) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Kurt Wolff. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

