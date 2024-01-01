rawpixel
Nudes Dancing around a Shadow (1936) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Nudes Dancing around a Shadow (1936) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036944

View CC0 License

