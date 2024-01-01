rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036950
River Landscape with Crane and Barges (1927) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

River Landscape with Crane and Barges (1927) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036950

View CC0 License

River Landscape with Crane and Barges (1927) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More