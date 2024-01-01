rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036951
Two Bathers near the Woods (ca.1910–1911) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036951

View CC0 License

