https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead Waiter in Café (1904) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3036952View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 723 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2110 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2134 x 3540 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2134 x 3540 px | 300 dpi | 43.26 MBFree DownloadHead Waiter in Café (1904) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More