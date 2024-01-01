https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036960Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMary Wigman's Dance (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3036960View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 968 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2824 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3227 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3227 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 73.9 MBFree DownloadMary Wigman's Dance (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More