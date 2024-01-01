rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3036978
Seated Girl (1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Seated Girl (1910) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3036978

View CC0 License

