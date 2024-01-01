rawpixel
Coastal Landscape on Fehmarn (ca.1913) paintings in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Coastal Landscape on Fehmarn (ca.1913) paintings in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
3036982

