https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037471Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPaper craft leaf template vector in summer tone for social media adMorePremiumID : 3037471View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 47.5 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 47.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPaper craft leaf template vector in summer tone for social media adMore