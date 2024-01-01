rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3037617
The Death of Countess Geschwitz (1918) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth. Original from The Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3037617

View CC0 License

