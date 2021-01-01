https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3038804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower psd template set, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3038804View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 91.31 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontVintage flower psd template set, remixed from public domain artworksMore