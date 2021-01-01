https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3039303Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAdvanced technology templates vector with double color exposure effect setMorePremiumID : 3039303View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 101.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 4273 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontAdvanced technology templates vector with double color exposure effect setMore