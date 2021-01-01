https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3039588Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRestaurant business banner template vectorMorePremiumID : 3039588View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Seaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontQuestrial by Joe PrinceDownload Questrial fontTeko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontDownload AllRestaurant business banner template vectorMore