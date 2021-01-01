https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3039591Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRestaurant business editable template psdMorePremiumID : 3039591View personal and business license PSDBlog Banner 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 8.75 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Seaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontQuestrial by Joe PrinceDownload Questrial fontTeko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontDownload AllRestaurant business editable template psdMore