https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3040740Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPit-bull dog sticker vector vintage birthday theme illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3040740View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 12.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pit-bull dog sticker vector vintage birthday theme illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore