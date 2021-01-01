https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3040756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoodle dog graphic vintage birthday theme illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3040756View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 34.37 MBFree DownloadPoodle dog graphic vintage birthday theme illustration, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore