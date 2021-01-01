https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3040837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage dog stickers vector in black and white illustrations set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMorePremiumID : 3040837View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 28.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage dog stickers vector in black and white illustrations set, remixed from artworks by Moriz JungMore